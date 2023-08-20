Kolora-Noorat doesn't intend to settle for just the one finals victory, following its heart-stopping win against Russells Creek in Sunday's Warrnambool and District league elimination final.
The Power, trailing by under a goal in the dying stages, looked destined for defeat before a Luke Tebble goal, courtesy of a free-kick and 50-metre penalty, saw the side hold on 11.10 (76) to 10.11 (71).
At half-time, the victors looked well on-top at 54-28, however the second-half was all about the Creekers, who managed to arrest the momentum and get on a roll.
The Dylan Herbertson and Danny Chatfield-coached side led by seven points after kicking the first three goals of the fourth term, before the Power responded and utilised their experience to claw back.
Power coach Nick Bourke was thrilled with the grit shown by his side to get across the line.
"It was a great game of footy. Russells Creek are a really good side and we knew it wasn't going to be easy," he told The Standard.
"(We knew) that they can really get running and they did there at stages.
"But we just fought it out all the way to the end. I was just saying to Danny (Chatfield) it's just a shame one team has to win.
"We're very lucky it was us, it was a great game of footy, great finals game and we were lucky to come out on top."
The Power will face Panmure in next weekend's semi-final, with Bourke confident his side would be up for the challenge.
"You just never know," he said.
"Finals are tough. Panmure are a really good side, they've got the better of us both times this year and we're not done. I'm really excited about the game next week and it's going to be another hot contest."
The Power's leaders were at the forefront of the win, with skippers Ryan O'Connor and Joel Moloney influential, alongside Nick Marshall, Ben Moloney, Declan Barbary and Sam Uwland.
"Ryan O'Connor was huge for us at centre-half-back/fullback," Bourke said. "Jyran Chatfield's a super forward and I felt like Ryan played really well on him.
"Ben and Joel Moloney again. They're super again, the bigger the game gets the better they seem to get.
"Nick Marshall as well, he played a bit of a roll on Taylem Wason, who is a terrific footballer and I felt like that went a long way to us getting the win in the end."
Dylan Burns and Wason were impressive for the Creekers, while Jyran Chatfield snagged a couple of freakish goals.
Star Power forward Lucas Boyd finished with three goals in a strong outing.
While disappointed with the result, Herbertson praised his team for its performance.
"I asked them at three-quarter-time to give it their all, don't come off with anything left in the tank and just be able come off, look each other in the eye and say that we gave 100 per cent," he said.
"And they well and truly dug deep and did that. I'm very proud of the playing group."
