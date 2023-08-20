The Standard
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Kolora-Noorat defeats Russells Creek in WDFNL elimination final

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 20 2023 - 7:50pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kolora-Noorat's Luke Tebble celebrates after kicking the match-winning goal. Picture by Sean McKenna
Kolora-Noorat's Luke Tebble celebrates after kicking the match-winning goal. Picture by Sean McKenna

Kolora-Noorat doesn't intend to settle for just the one finals victory, following its heart-stopping win against Russells Creek in Sunday's Warrnambool and District league elimination final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.