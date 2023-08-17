A barrister for a south-west pool community committee charged over the death of a student in 2021 has asked a magistrate for more time to consider a massive brief of evidence.
Port Fairy Community Pool and the Department of Education appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, August 18.
The two bodies are charged over the death of Merrivale Primary School pupil Cooper Onyett who drowned at the pool during a school camp on May 21, 2021.
The Victorian WorkCover Authority laid charges on May 5, 2023.
Belfast Aquatics management faces six charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
WorkSafe alleges the pool failed to test the swimming ability of the students before allowing them to use an inflatable obstacle course, have currently qualified lifeguards on duty and instruct lifeguards on the safe use of the inflatable.
The safety regulator has also alleged the Department failed to inform the pool operators of the children's swimming abilities, or of ensuring the students' abilities were tested. The Department has been charged with one breach of the act.
On Friday barrister Stephen Russell, representing Port Fairy Community Pool, asked magistrate John Bentley for more time to consider the brief of evidence, which he said involved about 2500 pages.
He said further instructions needed to be obtained and asked for an adjournment to a further committal mention hearing in three months.
Carmen Currie, for the Department of Education, and prosecutor Duncan Chisholm said the adjournment request was not opposed.
The application was granted and the case will be heard in the same court again on November 17.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.