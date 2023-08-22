When words need to carry weight in Koroit, John Bushell is just the man you want to utter them.
A respected farmer, sportsman and everyday citizen, Bushell is a life-long Koroitian.
So when it came to honour another Koroit legend, Bernie Murray, Bushell was the first cab off the rank.
"Bernie is one of those people everyone loves and he loves them back," Mr Bushell said.
"He does a lot for the town, he's put in a lot of time for charity over the years. He doesn't have to, he wants to, he's been huge for Koroit."
Mr Murray has just made a big announcement - he will be stepping down as the Koroit Football Netball Club goal umpire at the end of the current season.
It is a post Mr Murray has loyally and stoically held for 40 years.
And while he has been one of the club's greatest ever servants, earning life membership, his reach in the Koroit community goes so much deeper.
It is a special bond between the town and Mr Murray.
"He was my neighbour down the road for a lot of years and he told me he was walking a bit to try and get fitter," Mr Bushell said.
"So on his morning walk he started bringing my newspaper up each morning and we'd have a chat. That's just what he's like, he's unreal."
At age 73, Mr Murray may be slowing down and scaling back some duties, but the town's affection for the man they call "The Cat" continues to grow.
Bob Shanahan and his wife Dot ran the Koroit Newsagency for more than 25 years.
In that time, the couple got to know Mr Murray as a customer and a friend.
The pair are teammates at the Koroit Bowls Club and Mr Murray rides shot-gun for Mr Shanahan as volunteers driving the courtesy bus each year at the Koroit Irish Festival.
"When he is in the bus with me picking up people at the Irish festival, he is such a good face for the town," Mr Shanahan said.
"People love how friendly he is and how much he loves Koroit and the festival.
"Bernie has been involved in just about everything happening in Koroit. He's always out on the street selling raffle tickets. He's so popular around the town, he's always got a huge smile. He loves being part of the Moyne Health activity group in town and for years has taken up the collection plate at church."
That willingness to be involved in everything happening in the town has added to Mr Murray's fame.
It is often said that whenever a bus leaves Koroit for an outing, Mr Murray will be on it.
And a raffle in Koroit is not really a raffle if Mr Murray has not sold a ticket to it.
He's famous catchcry "Ticket in a raffle" is an iconic Koroit line.
In fact, Mr Murray's deliverance of good one-liners extends to his footballing goal umpire duties.
As a club goal umpire for Koroit's reserves and under 18s teams for four decades, Mr Murray has sometimes had his calls on what is a goal or point questioned by opposition players and supporters.
And each time his judgement has been called into question, Mr Murray has come back with another of his legendary zingers, "Me don't cheat, me just make mistakes".
Koroit Football Netball Club president Brett Madden said Mr Murray's contribution to the town and the club had been extraordinary.
"I think 40 years of unbroken service to the club says it all," Mr Madden said.
"It is getting harder and harder for clubs to get volunteers, so it's an unbelievable effort from Bernie. He has just always been there and while he will still be around the club, he will be missed as our goal umpire. It is a good example of how valuable he is, that is one job we have never had to worry about, Bernie always turned up. And of course he is always part of the team song circle."
A stone's throw from the football ground where Mr Murray has given such great service, is the town's bowls' club.
It is another institution Mr Murray has been part of the fabric of for many years.
Bowls club member Brendan Holscher said on and off the green, Mr Murray's contribution was outstanding.
"He's been around the club as long as I can remember," Mr Holscher said.
"He is relentless with the work he does for the club. He learnt that work ethic for the old blokes when he was first at the club as a young lad. He is passionate about the club and Koroit. He's always the first to put his hand up and help, that day-to-day routine stuff that needs to be done, he is so reliable. He is a bloody good bowler as well. He used to love playing with his late brother Michael. If you look at the honour board, Bernie's name is catered all through it."
While most of Mr Murray's immediate family now live away from Koroit, its members do regularly come to visit and keep in touch.
One of those is his nephew Alexander Conway, who brings his family to stay with Mr Murray during the Koroit Irish Festival each year.
Mr Conway said with each visit he could see how much his uncle meant to the town.
"Everyone seems to know him, whenever we are in Koroit with him it is crazy, everyone says hello to him and gives him a big wave," Mr Conway said.
"You can just tell he is so loved by the whole town. I love taking my kids to the Irish festival and staying with Bernie, they have gotten to know him and have a great relationship with him."
And as for the man himself?
"I love living in Koroit, I love all the people," Mr Murray said through his trademark grin.
