The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Koroit's Bernie Murray retires from fly-waving duties

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated August 22 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bernie Murray is ready for his big milestone. Picture by Anthony Brady
Bernie Murray is ready for his big milestone. Picture by Anthony Brady

When words need to carry weight in Koroit, John Bushell is just the man you want to utter them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.