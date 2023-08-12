A south-west building firm is the toast of the town after taking out a top Master Builders Victoria award for its work on the city's new library and learning hub.
Nicholson Construction was named Master Builders Victoria's Regional Builder of the Year for its work on the Warrnambool Learning and Library Hub at the 2023 Excellence in Construction Awards.
Project manager Cathal Finnegan attended the Melbourne award ceremony on Friday night and said it was an honour to win.
"I feel really proud of the team and everything we've achieved," Mr Finnegan said. "It's such a great project.
"We're delighted we could do it for everyone in Warrnambool and hopefully they can enjoy it for years to come."
The award was presented at a gala event at Melbourne's Crown Palladium, which was attended by 750 people.
Mr Finnegan said the project had a high level of detail and architectural finishes, with bespoke features including a curved facade and timber ceilings, alongside the building's original trusses, stonework and exposed walls.
"We had to work with Heritage Victoria to really bring out some of the original features of the building and really show them off and then tie in the new building to that," he said.
"We had to be sensitive with everything we were doing and show it in its best light and bring it up to date with modern buildings."
He said the highlight was using so many Warrnambool subcontractors who helped get the "tough technical build across the line".
"Whenever you start a tricky, difficult project like that you're only as good as the subcontractors you use, so to be able to use locals was really super," he said.
Mr Finnegan said on the busiest days there were 70 tradespeople on site, with a "big emphasis" on apprentices during the project, providing a great opportunity for young workers starting out.
Mr Finnegan said the finished project highlighted the talent and skills on offer in regional areas.
"I think people underestimate what regional subcontractors are capable of and people think some of the best buildings are in Melbourne," he said. "But regional subcontractors are more than capable and they've shown that with this building."
He said the team look back proudly in years to come knowing they'd played a part in the construction of an integral city development.
"There's so many school groups going through and it feels like it's a really vibrant building now," he said.
Mr Finnegan said the busy library and learning hub contradicted "old attitudes" where libraries were considered "quiet and reserved places".
"It's humming with life now," he said. "The whole precinct. It's amazing. We're super proud of everything about that job. It was great."
The $20.25 million library and learning centre, designed by Kosloff Architecture, was a joint project between Warrnambool City Council, South West TAFE and the state government.
Mr Finnegan thanked the council and SW TAFE representatives and said they were great to work with which helped make the project a success.
Master Builders Victoria chief executive officer Michaela Lihou congratulated the team on its work saying regional builders were the "engine room of the Victorian industry".
"The work from the team at Nicholson Construction on the Warrnambool Learning and Library Hub showcases quality workmanship and a meticulous eye for detail," Ms Lihou said.
"The hub is another extraordinary construction achievement for Warrnambool and one of which locals should be extremely proud."
Ms Lihou said the annual awards underlined the sector's strength and resilience.
"The 2023 Excellence in Construction Awards showcase the kind of projects that have set the bar," Ms Lihou said.
"These are projects that don't just stand as a testament to the strength of the local industry - but continue to define our national reputation as quality builders.
"Whether they are an employee on the tools, behind the wheel or behind a computer screen - it is a reflection of the hard work which continues to strengthen the framework of the Victorian industry.
"As we move forward, let's continue to collaborate, innovate, and advocate for a stronger, more resilient, and more sustainable future for the building and construction industry in Victoria"
The top honour, Master Builder of the Year, was awarded to L.U. Simon Builders for its work on the lavish five-star hotel Le Meridien Melbourne. There were more than 20 awards presented at the annual event.
