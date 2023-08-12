The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool's construction firm wins Master Builders award for library and learning hub

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 12 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Master Builders Victoria president Geoff Purcell (left) and CEO Michaela Lihou (right) with Nicholson Construction director Paul Toy (centre) after winning the Western Regional Commercial Builder of the Year award in Melbourne on Friday night. The firm was recognised for its work on the Warrnambool Learning and Library Hub. Picture supplied Ned Meldrum
Master Builders Victoria president Geoff Purcell (left) and CEO Michaela Lihou (right) with Nicholson Construction director Paul Toy (centre) after winning the Western Regional Commercial Builder of the Year award in Melbourne on Friday night. The firm was recognised for its work on the Warrnambool Learning and Library Hub. Picture supplied Ned Meldrum

A south-west building firm is the toast of the town after taking out a top Master Builders Victoria award for its work on the city's new library and learning hub.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.