The Warrnambool Library and Learning Centre has taken out two Victorian Architecture Awards honours, including the top prize for regional design.
The library won the regional prize, "heralded for its triumphant contribution to the local community", and an architecture award for public architecture.
The Gariwerd (Grampians) National Park cultural hub and interpretation centre was also recognised, receiving the Maggie Edmond Enduring Architecture Award for Brambuk: The National Park and Cultural Centre.
Victoria's top architecture honours were revealed at a ceremony in Melbourne on Friday. Winners progress to the national awards in November.
The $20.25 million library and learning centre, designed by Kosloff Architecture, was a joint project between Warrnambool City Council, South West TAFE and the state government.
The region's other award-winning project, Brambuk was designed by Burgess in collaboration with Jadawadjali and Djab Wurrung people and constructed using traditional building techniques and advanced timber technology.
The architecture awards celebrate collaboration and sustainability in design and pay tribute to architecture's influential role. Of the 130 shortlisted projects, there were 39 awards and 25 commendations presented.
The award's regional architecture jury said the library was exceptionally detailed and beautifully crafted and an "outstanding addition to regional Victoria".
"Building on the heritage narrative, the richly layered design is imbued with resonance and joy, becoming a welcoming and engaging living room for the campus and community," the jury said.
"Championing learning and education for all ages, the Warrnambool Library and Learning Centre is an inspiring new regional hub of vision and excellence that has lifted the aspirations of the city and region."
University of Melbourne professor Philip Goad said since its 1990 opening, Brambuk had become a "powerful symbol for the many ways in which architecture can be a tool for reconciliation".
"Today, for its visitors and First Nation communities, Brambuk continues to speak convincingly across cultures, landscapes, and time," Mr Goad said.
