The eagerly anticipated opening date of Warrnambool's JB Hi-Fi has been revealed.
Officeworks opened on Wednesday and a sign on the door of neighbouring JB Hi-Fi states it will open on August 31.
The Standard first revealed plans for the two stores in December 2021.
Two motels - Motel Warrnambool and Gateway Motel - were razed to make away for the two stores.
The estimated cost to build the two stores was $6 million.
Residents have been calling for a JB Hi-Fi store in the city for years.
Officeworks opened on Wednesday and there was a large crowd of customers in the store.
The business employs 30 staff members.
Store business manager Mark Ellis told The Standard the store planned to hire more people later in the year leading up to the 2024 school year.
Mr Ellis said there was demand for a store in Warrnambool because residents had to travel two hours to the closest stores in Ballarat and Waurn Ponds in Geelong.
