The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Opening date confirmed for JB Hi-Fi Warrnambool

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated August 9 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 12:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's JB Hi-Fi will open on August 31, a sign on the door advises.
Warrnambool's JB Hi-Fi will open on August 31, a sign on the door advises.

The eagerly anticipated opening date of Warrnambool's JB Hi-Fi has been revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.