Warrnambool security guard captures rare sight in the sky

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 8 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:06pm
Remnants of what is believed to be a Russian rocket were seen in Warrnambool's night sky. Picture by Wayne Stevenson
Remnants of what is believed to be a Russian rocket were seen in Warrnambool's night sky. Picture by Wayne Stevenson

Video of a fireball travelling across Warrnambool's night sky was captured on camera and was likely the remnants of a Russian rocket re-entering the earth's atmosphere.

