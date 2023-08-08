Dealer jailed for 14 months after cleaner discovers $50k of ice in rental unit

A Warrnambool dealer caught with enough meth for every drug user in Portland has been jailed for 14 months.
Belinda Rogers, 40, of Warrnambool, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court last month to trafficking meth and other associated offences.
On Tuesday, August 8, she was jailed for 14 months.
Rogers, who has already served 74 days in custody on remand, will be eligible for parole in eight months.
The court previously heard a cleaner found 114.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine at a Henry Street rental unit in Portland on May 27.
Rogers' car keys and personal items imprinted with her children's names were found in the unit.
Security camera footage showed her coming and going from the unit three times.
The drugs have a potential street value of more than $50,000.
In sentencing, magistrate Simon Guthrie said the offending breached a community correction order.
He said prior to being placed on that order Rogers told the court she wanted to change in order to be the mother she wanted to be for her two teenage sons.
In a hand-written letter Rogers said she was "sincerely remorseful" and wanted to move on.
"Clearly what you said isn't what you meant," Mr Guthrie said.
He said Rogers had previously contravened five community correction orders, by both re-offending and failing to comply with conditions.
"The balance has well and truly shifted from rehabilitation to denunciation and deterrence," the magistrate said.
In June police prosecutor Senior Constable Kevin Mullins said 114 grams of meth was four ounces - enough for a hit of ice for one in eight of all the people living in Portland.
The 2019 National Drug Strategy Household Survey, found 1.3 per cent of Australian people aged over 14 had used methamphetamine in the past 12 months.
That would equate to Rogers' stash giving each drug user in Portland about five hits.
Undercover police raided Rogers' Warrnambool home before the Portland bust, finding three zip lock bags containing meth, prescription medication, a cattle prod, GHB in a glass jar and electric scooters.
At a short-term rental at Naringal officers found two needles of heroin in a room where Rogers had been staying.
Her son Trey, then 19, accepted responsibility for a large amount of methamphetamine at the same property - 35 grams of meth and $16,102.
Trey was placed on an 18-month community correction order the day before his mother was sentenced.
During a plea hearing lawyer Maddie Carroll told the court Rogers started running her family home at 13-years-old, moved out and in with a much older heroin user when she was 15 and started using drugs.
In 2014 her mother passed away and Rogers' ice use increased significantly as she engaged in criminal activity which broke up her family unit.
