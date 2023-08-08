The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

South-west residents concerned about dire state of roads

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated August 9 2023 - 7:38am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A car plunges into a 40cm deep pothole on the dangerous Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road. Picture by Sean McKenna
A car plunges into a 40cm deep pothole on the dangerous Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road. Picture by Sean McKenna

The state of south-west roads is an issue that district politicians say is a growing concern.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.