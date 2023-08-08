South-west residents concerned about dire state of roads

The state of south-west roads is an issue that district politicians say is a growing concern.
Liberal federal MP Dan Tehan has been lobbying for additional funds for south-west roads, in particular the Princes Highway, while state Liberal MP Roma Britnell has also said the worsening state of roads is gravely worrying.
The Standard asked readers last week where some of the region's worst roads were.
Readers flooded our Facebook page with comments about the state of a number of the region's roads.
"Cobden-Stoneyford Road is getting worse by the day," said Jenny Thomson.
She said the Cobden-Warrnambool Road was also in poor condition.
Fiona Pugh warned readers to take extra care when driving on the Princes Highway between Camperdown and Gnotuk.
"Subsiding roadside with plenty of holes," she said.
Heather Batten said she travelled on a number of roads that were deteriorating most days.
She said among the worst were Hopkins Falls Road, the Princes Highway and the Terang-Noorat Road.
"Mackinnons Bridge Road is absolutely shocking," she said.
Ms Batten said there were also a number of roads in the Nullawarre area that were in desperate need of repair.
Alison Hovey said Grassmere Road was full of potholes, while Tim O'Keefe said the section of the Princes Highway from Allansford to Cudgee was "the biggest mess up" he had ever seen.
Casey Rooth also commented about the state of Grassmere Road, saying it was full of potholes.
"You pretty much have to drive right in the middle of the road to avoid them," she said.
"It's a death trap waiting to happen.
"Cars are swerving towards you to miss them
"School buses travel this road - we can't even have safe roads for them to travel on."
Hayley Smith described the condition of the Hamilton Highway near Caramut as "an absolute disgrace", while Terry Glennen said "all roads in south-west Victoria are stuffed".
Trish Clapham said she didn't feel safe on some south-west roads.
"I drove back from Gippsland yesterday - anything from Camperdown to Warrnambool is nothing more than a bit of tar around the potholes on the highway - total stunt driving," she said.
Michelle Walker-Harman said the Macarthur-Penshurst Road and Byaduk-Penshust Road were in dire states.
"Daytime is terrible but driving them at night is a death wish," she said.
Tash Healey said the Darlington-Camperdown Road was a disgrace.
"There is more pot holes then asphalt," she said.
Jess Taylor said the condition of most roads in and out of Warrnambool was poor.
"Driving to Tarrone for work, my partner has copped and blown two damaged tyres with the potholes that way," she said.
Ms Britnell spoke about roads in parliament last week.
"Nothing is more important than getting people home safe at the end of every trip," she said.
"Whether it is a quick duck down to the shops, a regular school run or a longer run, every Victorian deserves to feel safe when travelling on our roads.
"The unfortunate truth is, however, my constituents often do not feel safe when using our roads."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
