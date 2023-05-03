South-west federal and state Liberal MPs say they are not reassured by the confirmation a significant suite of Princes Highway upgrades are going ahead as planned.
In recent months the state government had been saying there were no major works planned for the western section of the highway, but after questions were raised in The Standard last week a spokesman confirmed at least a dozen projects in the construction or planning phases.
The spokesman said $140 million in Princes Highway upgrades announced in late 2020 were proceeding as planned.
Liberal Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said the news hadn't set her mind at ease.
"I strongly suspect this is just another indication of a city-centric government with a Roads Minister who isn't sure what's going on. Does she even know where Tyrendarra is?" she said.
Ms Britnell said the money allocated to regional roads fell well short of what was needed to even maintain the network, let alone improve it.
"The fact they spruik $780 million for the whole of regional Victoria is astounding. We're talking from Orbost to Nelson and up to Swan Hill," she said.
"If they came out and saw the state of the roads for themselves I think they would be shocked and would actually get it, but there's a clear lack of interest."
Ms Britnell said even some of the projects that were in progress had run into trouble.
"In the early construction work for the overtaking lanes outside Yambuk they've run into an enormous sinkhole and they don't know what to do about it," she said.
"The contractors are ready to start, they've got authority to start, but they can't. I would think they are pretty frustrated."
Ms Britnell said the funding for the project had been announced back in 2019 and she had asked Regional Roads Victoria in 2022 about how it was progressing.
"They told me scoping wouldn't be complete until 2023, so they've had years to assess the site and yet they didn't realise there was a huge sinkhole underneath," she said.
"The whole coast is limestone, so it should be no surprise to find a sinkhole. What I want to know is, did they do the proper geological testing before they started?"
Federal MP for Wannon Dan Tehan said even if the $140 million was spent, it was for the entire highway from the South Australia to NSW border, and he believed some commitments were already being scaled back.
"For some of the bridge upgrades they are doing, it seems they still won't allow the heaviest vehicles to cross them, which they said would be the case," he said.
"If they were upgrading the Princes Highway properly they would need to spend $500 million on it."
Mr Tehan has also said he feared the federal government's infrastructure review could further erode future funding commitments for the highway.
Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King, speaking to ABC Gippsland, said the review wasn't about cutting funding.
"We've got (a) $120 billion 10 year rolling pipeline that has been actually over promised and underfunded... some of those projects that are simply never going to be delivered," she said.
"Some of the projects (have) been sitting in the budget for often years and are simply unable to be delivered, or by the time we get the actual bill from the state governments - who are of course responsible for building these - they are often triple the amount of money that's been allocated."
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
