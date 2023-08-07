Momentum behind Deakin University Warrnambool's Hycel Technology Hub is building with the facility expected to be operational in early 2024.
The roof has been placed, while external cladding and internal fit-outs are underway. Hycel director Tiffany Walsh said the facility - which would have a staged implementation once complete - would be a flagship asset for the university.
"The Hycel Technology Hub will be a campus-defining facility for Deakin at Warrnambool, providing the research infrastructure to help solve hydrogen industry challenges," she said.
"Since Hycel's establishment, the team has developed strong connections to industry, government, research, and community.
"As this work continues, we look forward to growing Hycel as a regional hub of hydrogen expertise."
Ms Walsh said while the building was still under construction, community engagement had been strong.
"Alongside the evolving hydrogen research program and the new bespoke facility, recent successful community engagement initiatives include the launch of Hycel's free online course 'The Role of Hydrogen in the Clean Energy Transition', which has had more than 900 enrolments so far," she said.
"Students gain insight into the Australian hydrogen industry, how the industry looks set to develop in the future and how it can contribute to the clean energy transition.
"In partnership with South West TAFE, Hycel is also developing an education pipeline connecting industry to vocational and tertiary providers, ensuring that workers in the region, and around Australia, are ready for the skills required for the hydrogen jobs of the future.
"Local high school architecture students have also been involved in regular tours of the Hycel Technology Hub site, to gain a better understanding of the construction process.
"Community engagement and education continues to be a strong focus for the Hycel team. We are very pleased to see the high level of community interest in hydrogen research and development and once fully operational, aim to provide an opportunity for the community to visit the facility and learn more."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
