Man charged with Canterbury Road aggravated burglary

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 22 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:15am
Man disputes he broke into woman's home while she slept
Man disputes he broke into woman's home while she slept

A woman was home alone in bed when an intruder allegedly broke into her Canterbury Road home, leaving her terrified.

