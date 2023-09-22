Man disputes he broke into woman's home while she slept

A woman was home alone in bed when an intruder allegedly broke into her Canterbury Road home, leaving her terrified.
The woman, aged in her 50s, allegedly heard the intruder enter via a rear door about 3.30am on July 30.
Police say she heard a noise that sounded like wood splitting and became distressed at the thought of someone in her house.
She then heard a male voice say "come on, let's get going, the car is out the front".
The alleged intruder, Bradley Godwin, 36, was arrested nearby and allegedly found in possession of a knife and a used syringe.
He appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, September 22, charged with aggravated burglary, trespass and other offences.
Mr Godwin had not long been released from jail after serving a 24-month sentence for an aggravated burglary, the court heard.
A prosecutor said the offending left the complainant distressed and when she built up the courage to investigate, she observed the exterior door open with a broken lock.
There was nothing reported as stolen.
It is alleged Mr Godwin then attended an adjacent property and was filmed in the rear yard by the occupant wearing dark clothing and a hood over his head.
The occupant asked what the accused man was doing and he left the property.
When arrested nearby, Mr Godwin told police he attended the yard of the property after hearing someone yell "rape".
He was found in possession of a syringe and a Stanley knife.
Lawyer Ian Pugh, representing Mr Godwin said his client admitted trespassing at the adjacent property but disputed he was involved in the alleged aggravated burglary at the first house.
He said there was no way to identify his client at that house - there was no DNA left behind and the offender was not sighted by the victim.
He said he was not claiming the aggravated burglary didn't happen but it wasn't his client who did it.
A prosecutor told the court the case relied on the timing of the alleged crimes.
She said the first house was attended at 3.40am, the second at 3.50am and Mr Godwin was arrested at 4.04am in the same street.
The man applied for bail on Friday with a relative telling the court she believed he was keen to remain drug and crime free in the community.
But magistrate Simon Guthrie said the man had served two years' jail, was released with support to reintegrate back into the community and still re-offended within a number of weeks.
He said it was the man's third time on that reintegration program and Mr Godwin was a high risk of re-offending.
Bail was refused. Mr Godwin will face court again at a later date.
