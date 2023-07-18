Champion athlete and former Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott has been recruited by Moyne Shire Council to help develop its disability access and inclusion action plan.
Alcott will be the keynote presenter at a webinar being hosted by Moyne on July 27.
The webinar will run for an hour and will be delivered through Get Skilled Access, a disability inclusion consulting firm founded by Alcott.
Residents of Moyne are invited to take part in the focus group session, with information from this to be used to help council develop its new plan.
The conversational-style online discussion will include four categories of questions aligning with the four pillars of the Disability Act including inclusive communities, health, housing and wellbeing, fairness and safety and opportunity and pride.
The purpose of the plan is to make Moyne a more inclusive and accessible place for those with a disability.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.