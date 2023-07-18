A south-west sporting organisation is encouraging more females to take up table tennis.
Warrnambool Table Tennis Association has started a seven-week free program, coached by player Rebecca Cain, on Thursday nights for girls aged 7-14, which is then followed by families and women's play.
"They learn all the basics, and at the end of it, they know how to serve and play a basic rally and understand the rules of the game," association treasurer Ben Lowe said of women's program.
"That can lead into some social play or more coaching. We just want to make it a good, fun night for them."
Cain, the association's reigning women's club champion, hoped providing a female voice as coach would help young girls feel at ease when first stepping up to the table tennis table.
The 33-year-old started in the sport as a junior, with the fun, social side of the game - and the friendships she's made since - attracting her to the sport.
But while the social side remains important, there is little doubt the competitor within comes out in many players during rallies.
"It's competitive, you work up a sweat out there," Cain said.
"We had two girls up here on Thursday who said they just play in their garage... they got out there and said 'I'm competitive, by the way'.
"They just went out there hitting the ball to win."
Lowe and Cain agreed a big challenge for the association was trying to break the stereotype that table tennis was more a pastime than a sport.
Lowe said the association had different equipment to help teach the sport, including bigger table tennis balls that slow down play and make for better rallies.
"There is all new ways to enjoy table tennis today," he said.
