Teenager charged with robbing man at knife point

Teen charged with armed robbery of man

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 18 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 8:35am
A teenager who got a man to transfer $300 into his bank account at knifepoint has been charged by Warrnambool police with armed robbery.

