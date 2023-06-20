The Moyne Shire has been recognised at the National Awards for Local Government on June 13.
The council was given an honourable mention in the 'Indigenous Recognition' category for its reflection event 'Ngootyoong Laka, Ngootyoong Yana - Walking and Talking with Respect'.
The Moyne Shire was one of 90 councils to apply, with 11 winners and 13 walking away with honourable mentions at the Canberra awards ceremony.
The reflection has been lauded for being the first Australia Day ceremony dedicated to Indigenous history reflection in the south-west.
The event was led by Peek Whurrong Elder Uncle Rob Lowe and Gunditjmara-Kirrae Whurrong man Brett Clarke, with input from Moyne Shire's Australia Day ambassador Shane Howard.
A crowd of over 300 people gathered at the Indigenous Massacres Memorial at Port Fairy's Railway Place on January 26 for a smoking ceremony, Welcome to Country and storytelling.
The aim of the reflection was to create an inclusive, respectful event honouring the region's Indigenous history, while remembering the pain caused by colonisation.
Moyne Shire mayor Karen Foster said the response following the event was overwhelmingly positive.
"It allowed Indigenous and non-Indigenous community members to come together to talk, listen, learn and share stories, language and culture," she said.
"The ceremony started meaningful conversations and actions highlighting unified pathways forward with our shire."
Cr Foster said the council was very proud of this accolade and of the collaborative approach it took to acknowledging and sharing local Indigenous stories to mark the important day.
