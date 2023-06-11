UPDATE, Monday, 9.30am:
An electric scooter worth almost $800 has been recovered by police during a raid at a Portland home.
A police spokeswoman said a warrant was executed at a Portland address where the scooter was located and seized.
She said a 24-year-old Portland man was arrested, interviewed and released pending a summons being served to attend at the Portland Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed.
The man will be charged with handling stolen goods.
On May 29: An elderly Portland man is scared to sleep in his own home after an offender tried to break in at the weekend.
Detective Senior Constable Victoria Hudson, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said a male offender targeted neighbouring units in the vicinity of Garden Street on Saturday between 6am and 6.30am.
She said the offender tried to force open two windows to the man's unit in an attempt to gain entry.
It's not known if the offender got in, but fortunately nothing was stolen while the 75-year-old male resident was asleep.
"At the second address, access was gained to an unlocked car where the offender got the house keys," Detective Senior Constable Hudson said.
"He used those keys to unlock a screen door and was using the keys to access the house when he was disturbed by the 51-year-old occupant."
Detective Senior Constable Hudson said the male offender fled down Garden Street after stealing a black shotgun brand 300 watt electric scooter, valued at $700, from the verandah of the second unit.
The scooter belongs to a friend of the second unit resident.
"We would be very interested to hear from anyone who lives in the vicinity with CCTV footage of between 6am and 6.30am on Saturday," Detective Senior Constable Hudson said.
"Anyone with footage or information is requested to contact the Portland police station (5522 1500) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"This was brazen offending committed very soon before daylight. The elderly victim said he's simply too scared to sleep in his own house.
"He was really shaken up. It's offending that is having a devastating impact."
