The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Offender tries to break into two Portland units, electric scooter recovered

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 12 2023 - 9:32am, first published 9:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Shogun brand electric scooter was stolen from out the front of a Portland unit. This is a file image.
A Shogun brand electric scooter was stolen from out the front of a Portland unit. This is a file image.

UPDATE, Monday, 9.30am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.