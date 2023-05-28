A former Warrnambool resident has been charged with trafficking after a range of drugs were found in his possession during a police swoop.
A police spokesman said the man was seen near a licensed premises in the Warrnambool central business district at 12.20am Saturday.
On seeing police, the man immediately turned around and went back inside the premises.
Police officers followed on foot and it will be claimed the man was found to have drugs in his backpack.
The man has been charged with possessing and trafficking GHB, possessing methamphetamine and cannabis and possessing the proceeds of crime ($1383 in cash).
He was interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Monday.
The man now lives in Melbourne but travelled to Warrnambool on the train.
"It was outstanding police work by the officers involved," the police spokesman said.
A Warrnambool woman is also in custody charged with burglary, theft, breaching both court orders and her bail curfew.
The burglary and theft relate to a male victim.
The 24-year-old will appear in court on Monday for a bail/remand hearing.
