A Warrnambool woman on high-end drug charges will return to court on Monday to try and get released from police custody.
Belinda Rodgers, 40, of Archibald Street, made a self-represented bail application in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday.
She will be assessed for the court integrated services program on Monday morning before a report is prepared and she returns to court later today.
The court heard Ms Rodgers, a well-known drug user, had breached her current community corrections order four times.
Police raided her home mid this month and found a large amount of uncapped needles and empty deal bags.
Police claimed she was using drugs on a regular basis.
She was wanted by police and arrested in Portland overnight Thursday.
Ms Rodgers said Friday was her second day off methamphetamine and she had taken steps to book into a rehabilitation facility at Shepparton.
"I realised I need help," she said.
An Office Of Corrections report indicated Ms Rodgers had started off her most recent order well but compliance had waned and the office had held concerns in the past few months.
Ms Rodgers had provided drug screens positive to methamphetamine five times and she was at risk of being breached before her arrest.
She had also disengaged with drug and alcohol counselling and treatment, but she repeatedly told the court she just wanted another chance to get clean of drugs.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge ordered Ms Rodgers be assessed for the court integrated services program before the bail application returns to court on Monday.
He said he would have to consider a report and determine if the risk factors were too high for Ms Rodgers to be released on bail.
Ms Rodgers was remanded in custody and her custody management issue was listed as withdrawing from drug use.
Mid this month a large amount of drugs and cash was found during two undercover police raids.
On May 12 the Warrnambool police divisional tasking unit officers executed a warrant at an Archibald Street address in west Warrnambool.
That led to a second warrant being approved to search at a Naringal short-term rental property booked in Ms Rodgers' name the next day.
In total police seized $16,000 in cash and 28 grams of methamphetamine with a potential street value of $14,000.
Ms Rodgers' son Trey, 19, was arrested, charged with trafficking and then later bail with strict conditions.
His charges include trafficking methamphetamine, as well as possessing meth, dealing with the proceeds of crime ($16,000 cash) possessing a prohibited weapon (knuckle dusters) and possessing a controlled weapon (extendable baton).
Ms Rodgers has been charged with similar offences.
