Warrnambool apprentice plumber charged after flooding hotel toilets

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 23 2023 - 7:15am, first published 7:11am
The apprentice plumber caused the toilets to flood. This is a file image.
A Warrnambool apprentice plumber who took the U-bend out of a hotel urinal, causing flooding in a men's toilet, has been ordered to pay for damages and to make an $800 contribution to the court fund.

