Descendants of Ethelda Hull-Brown, who founded a music and ballet school in Warrnambool in the 1950s, will reunite in the city this weekend.
Ethelda's granddaughter, Katie, and her band Songrise are running singing workshops and performances on Saturday and Sunday.
The supergroup will be joined by Katie's aunt Susan, who lives in Warrnambool, and father Jamie.
"Sue is still a musician and music teacher and keeping that family tradition alive so it's special to come and get to sing with my family and perform as well," Katie said.
Katie, a primary school and music teacher, was born in Hamilton, with the family moving to Melbourne for work when she was one.
Her parents, Jamie and Janet, were teachers at a Hamilton college in the 1970s.
Katie said her grandmother was a multi-instrumentalist who could play the piano, piano accordion, slide guitar, guitar and mandolin.
Her grandfather, Ethelda's husband Les, built their family home on Banyan Street, where the extended family hosted soirees.
"In that amazing house my grandfather built there was a grand piano and harp and my grandfather played the double bass," Katie said.
"Sometimes the story was if he heard other family members playing music, he would run upstairs and grab the bass to join in."
Music runs throughout the generations of the family with all three of Katie's children playing music and her brother is former The Cat Empire drummer Will Hull-Brown.
The a capella Sunrise workshops are open to all community members.
The first session will be at St Brigid's, Crossley on Saturday, from 2pm-4pm followed by a concert from 5pm-6pm, and the other at Mozart Hall on Sunday from 10am-noon.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.