The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Songrise running singing workshops at St Brigid's, Crossley and Warrnambool's Mozart Hall

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
May 19 2023 - 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Descendants of Ethelda Hull-Brown, who founded a music and ballet school in Warrnambool in the 1950s, will reunite in the city this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.