The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Hundreds attend Port Fairy and Koroit Anzac Day services

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated April 25 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy's James Kelly spoke about the impact of war on service men and women and their families, mental health and the changing face of war at Anzac Day services at Port Fairy and Koroit on Tuesday. Picture by Madeleine McNeil
Port Fairy's James Kelly spoke about the impact of war on service men and women and their families, mental health and the changing face of war at Anzac Day services at Port Fairy and Koroit on Tuesday. Picture by Madeleine McNeil

Port Fairy's James Kelly believes he is one of the "lucky ones", an ex-serviceman deployed to Afghanistan who is able to hold down a job, have a family and be part of the community but it "certainly isn't the case for many others".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.