South-west residents are struggling to make ends meet, with one long-term charity president saying the cost of living crisis is among the worst he's seen.
St Vincent de Paul Glenelg region president Bryan Roberts said there was a rise in the number of 'working poor' people as well as its low-income clients who were reaching out for help.
Mr Roberts said food, utility bills and petrol were hitting the hardest and its welfare assistance had increased.
"It's very, very challenging, there's no question about that," Mr Roberts said. "The cost of living pressure on low-income people is worse than I can remember."
He said groceries were a significant cost and St Vincent de Paul had increased the value of its supermarket vouchers to buy fresh foods.
"We've had to increase the amounts that we give almost by double," he said. "Where once upon a time you could give a single person $20 or $30, now that buys nothing. If there's a couple you've got to give them $100."
Mr Roberts said the amount of non-perishable food it distributed had also increased since late last year.
Young families are a large percentage of those who are struggling, but he said interest rate rises weren't having an impact as most of its clients didn't have mortgages.
He said many people's outgoings were budgeted "to the last cent" and it just took something unforeseen for their situation to unravel.
"I find particularly when something unusual happens like an illness or the need to travel for medical attention or a funeral or unplanned events put pressure on people," he said.
"In country areas people must have a car and must be able to travel. We are giving out many more fuel cards than we were previously."
The rising costs have also led to an increase in trade at St Vincent de Paul's three op shops at Warrnambool, Hamilton and Casterton with more people buying clothing and some electrical goods.
Lifeline group retail manager Michael Kats has also seen an increase in trade at the Warrnambool shop which he said had undergone some changes.
"It's a combination of factors but given the cost of living crisis people are reaching out to op shops a little bit more," Mr Kats said.
Talking to The Standard about a new second-hand book shop on Liebig Street, Uniting Church op shop management committee chairperson Philip Liebelt said it too had been busy.
"We've had some really good days," Mr Liebelt said. "I assume it's partly to do with the cost of living. We've sold a lot of really good furniture lately."
