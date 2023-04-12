The Standard
St Vincent de Paul increases food, fuel voucher value for rising living costs

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated April 12 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 2:00pm
Low-income families are struggling with the rising cost of living with St Vincent de Paul almost doubling its grocery voucher values to cover the increased price of fresh food.
South-west residents are struggling to make ends meet, with one long-term charity president saying the cost of living crisis is among the worst he's seen.

