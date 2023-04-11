Another petition has been launched calling on the Warrnambool City Council to scrap Cannon Hill as a potential site for an upgraded art gallery.
Missy Taylor-Bryce has set up the Preserve Cannon Hill - No Art Gallery petition on change.org.
It has been signed by almost 600 people.
Last year the council voted 4-3 to complete a business case on a potential new art gallery at Cannon Hill rather than rebuild on the current site at the Civic Green.
The guns need to be restored and returned to Cannon Hill, as stated by council upon their removal, and the idea of an art gallery scrapped...- Missy Taylor-Bryce
That proposal has sparked heated backlash from the Warrnambool community.
A petition opposing the site gathered about 5000 signatures and bumper stickers and corflutes have been made up with the slogan 'Hands Off Cannon Hill'.
The new petition by Ms Taylor-Bryce states: "Despite the fact that a previous petition gathered so much momentum, WCC is not paying enough attention!"
"The guns need to be restored and returned to Cannon Hill, as stated by council upon their removal, and the idea of an art gallery scrapped..." it said.
"(It is) absolutely preposterous to deny all the lives lost and the history and heritage of Cannon Hill just so council can appease themselves."
The council removed two damaged guns in 2020, with one repaired and returned to Cannon Hill.
The petition further stated now was the time to "take a stand against council as they have ignored their voters and ratepayer's requests and opinions for far too long".
One signatory of the petition suggested the council should look at viable alternatives.
"Cannon Hill is the wrong location for an art gallery," they said.
Warrnambool City Council mayor Debbie Arnott reiterated no decision on the future of the gallery had been made.
"While an investigation into the possibility of a new art gallery at Cannon Hill is under way, that's all it is at this very early stage - an investigation," she told The Standard on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Cr Arnott responded to questions from opponents to the Cannon Hill site proposal who asked questions at an open council meeting.
She said it had "turned into quite a saga within the community".
"There has been no decision made. I would strongly urge the public to allow the process to evolve," Cr Arnott said at the April council meeting.
A petition in support of the Cannon Hill site has also been started by artist Shari Nye.
She says it would make Warrnambool a "world-class destination".
That petition has more than 500 signatures.
The business case is under way into the potential of the new art gallery at Cannon Hill - something a feasibility study noted could cost $40 million.
Councillors have been briefed on the business case and have sought more information.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
