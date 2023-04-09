The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Port Fairy Marine Rescue Service puts call-out for help

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated April 10 2023 - 9:06am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy Marine Rescue Service has joined a long list of community groups calling for volunteers to ensure its continuation. Picture by Sean McKenna
Port Fairy Marine Rescue Service has joined a long list of community groups calling for volunteers to ensure its continuation. Picture by Sean McKenna

The Port Fairy Marine Rescue Service provides a vital lifesaving role but its ageing crew needs help to ensure it can continue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.