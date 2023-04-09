The Standard
Council urged to have a vision for the future of Warrnambool's airport

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
April 10 2023
Warrnambool City Council is being urged to have a vision for the future of its airport.
A review into the future of Warrnambool's airport is on the cards with the city council urged to consider future growth and safety issues.

