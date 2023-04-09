A review into the future of Warrnambool's airport is on the cards with the city council urged to consider future growth and safety issues.
Cr Max Taylor raised the issue at the April ordinary council meeting saying there was a need for council officers to review the airport development plan.
Cr Taylor said a strategy needed to be developed with particular reference to the protection and safety of airspace around the airport.
The strategy also needed to be developed to cater for larger aircraft as the region grew, he said.
There have been calls for a major upgrade - something that could cost at least $10 million - to cater for tourist flights headed for the Great Ocean Road.
The airport advisory committee's Stephen Lucas said the reference group had recommended the council conduct the review.
"We've got a list of priorities. Number one is an upgrade of the tarmac area to improve safety because it's very congested when there's multiple aircraft operating out of the terminal," Mr Lucas said.
"And that happens quite often."
Mr Lucas said there had been discussions with the council on the prospect of a major upgrade to cater for larger aircraft, and what sort of airport the council wanted in the future.
"What they need to do is think about whether they do want extra services out of the airport and services to Adelaide and Brisbane and Sydney for example," he said.
"Is that what they want?
"Is that what they see that there is an advantage for the city in, or they think it is a bridge too far and they shouldn't pursue that.
"That's a decision for them."
Mr Lucas said the reference group had recommended the council go ahead with applying for federal government funding for the lengthening and strengthening of the airport strip.
"That's where we currently sit," he said.
"There's a bit of work to be done first and I agree that council needs to work out what it is that they actually want."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.