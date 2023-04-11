Police are calling for information from the public after early-morning raids at Skipton and Mortlake supermarkets on Tuesday.
Cigarettes worth $30,000 were stolen from the Mortlake IGA supermarket in Officer Street.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a stocktake was still being conducted at Skipton to determine what had been stolen.
He said offenders attended at the Skipton IGA supermarket about 2.30am Tuesday and used an angle grinder to gain entry through the rear of the Montgomery Street store.
The same offenders are then believed to have travelled to Mortlake where they forced entry through the rear door of the supermarket at 4.37am Tuesday.
"Security camera footage is being reviewed and anyone who saw anything, or who has dash camera footage, is requested to contact the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1153, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said.
