The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Environmentalists call for action on soft plastic pollution

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated April 11 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool environmentalist Colleen Hughson said there wasn't an effective way to dispose of soft plastic. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool environmentalist Colleen Hughson said there wasn't an effective way to dispose of soft plastic. Picture by Sean McKenna

South-west environmentalists are urging residents to limit their plastic use after the collapse of recycler REDcycle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.