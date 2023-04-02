The Standard
Bookaar's Penny Smith earns world number one ranking, bronze at Cyprus World Cup

Updated April 3 2023 - 9:54am, first published 9:50am
Penny Smith celebrates a bronze medal at the Cyprus ISSF Shotgun World Cup on Saturday.
Bookaar trap shooter and current world number one Penny Smith says she always dreamed of holding the top ranking at this stage of her career.

