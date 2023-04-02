Bookaar trap shooter and current world number one Penny Smith says she always dreamed of holding the top ranking at this stage of her career.
Smith, who earned the world number one ranking after her gold medal performance at the Qatar World Cup last month, followed it up with a bronze medal performance at the 2023 Cyprus ISSF Shotgun World Cup on Saturday, April 1.
The Olympian was the second top qualifier in the women's trap event with a score of 115-of-125 targets.
She went on to shoot 22-of-25 in the semi final, before a 20-of-25 in medal match to finish third. Smith said Cyprus' Larnaca shooting range threw up challenging conditions.
"It was a challenge the last couple of days and the weather has been quite cold... ...the suns in, the suns out, windy and it looked like we were going to get a bit of rain" she said.
Smith said she was "chuffed" with her recent success, including the number one world ranking.
"I am really chuffed to come away with two World Cups and two medals and [world number one] is something I have always dreamed to be at some stage in my shooting career and obviously world number one after Doha is really special thing and I will treasure it for a long time," she said.
Shooting Australia's High Performance Manager Kathryn Periac praised Smith on her strong start to the 2023 international competition circuit.
"Penny has been consistently strong and has had a great start to international competition in 2023," Periac said. "She and has an ability to maintain composure in challenging conditions while focusing on the next target."
Smith's next competition is a World Cup in Cairo, Egypt later this month.
