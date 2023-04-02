Reigning grand finalist Cobden has proven it will again be a force to be reckoned with in the Hampden league, overrunning last year's finalists Koroit in the final quarter of its round one clash on Saturday.
The Bombers ran away with a 60-41 round one win against the Saints, off the back of a 20-9 final quarter performance.
Cobden coach Sophie Hinkley, who made her return to court after missing the 2022 season pregnant with her second child, was pleased with her team's performance.
"It was really clear at the start we needed to grind it out early," she said. "In the first half of that first quarter it was quite even but we were able to push out at the end of that first quarter."
The Saints were never out of the match, with the lead staying under 10 for three of the four quarters before the Bombers ran over the top.
"From the start of the game we recognised we would need to be really consistent and that the score would then consolidate slowly," Hinkley said. "I was happy with the work-rate from the girls to be able to do that across the game."
With Hinkley's return to the court, the Bombers had three past league best and fairest in their line-up, including Nadine McNamara and reigning winner Remeny McCann.
While McNamara and McCann's defensive relationship with Sarah Moroney looked to continue were it left off last year, Hinkley provided a dynamic presence in wing attack, often threading the needle with some brilliant feeds into sister goalies Jaymie and Emily Finch, with the former slotting back into the line up this year after playing at Colac in 2022.
Hinkley said she felt good in her return to court.
"I said to the girls, I'm just really happy to be back playing," she said. "At this end of my career, every game I play I'm just really excited to be out there with them."
Koroit's Kerri Jennings, who signed on as a co-coach alongside the returning Kate Dobson this season, was pleased by the positive signs she saw in her young side in the first three quarters.
"I was super happy with the way we played it out, the way we moved the ball, giving first options and coming back to the line," she said.
Jennings said the likes of 15-year-old Scarlett O'Donnell, who played the first three quarters in wing defence, and 14-year-old Shelby O'Sullivan, who came on in wing attack in the second half, played "beautifully".
MEANWHILE, reigning premier South Warrnambool got its flag defence off to a faultless start, defeating Port Fairy 91-20.
Goal shooter Hollie Phillips finished the game with 71 goals.
