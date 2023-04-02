The Standard
Cobden start 2023 Hampden league season with win against Koroit

Meg Saultry
Meg Saultry
Updated April 2 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 11:00am
Nadine McNamara contests the ball alongside Koroit's Mia Mills. Picture by Sean McKenna
Reigning grand finalist Cobden has proven it will again be a force to be reckoned with in the Hampden league, overrunning last year's finalists Koroit in the final quarter of its round one clash on Saturday.

