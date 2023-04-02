The Standard
Home/Sport/Basketball

Warrnambool Seahawks start 2023 Big V season 3-1 with away win against RMIT Redbacks

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated April 2 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ollie Bidmade has led the Seahawks defensively in their opening four games. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Ollie Bidmade has led the Seahawks defensively in their opening four games. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Warrnambool Seahawks coach Alex Gynes has praised the fight in his playing group this year, after it won its third game in a row and second on the road to start the 2023 Big V season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.