Warrnambool Seahawks coach Alex Gynes has praised the fight in his playing group this year, after it won its third game in a row and second on the road to start the 2023 Big V season.
The division one Seahawks defeated RMIT Redbacks on the road 69-76 after scores were tied at three quarter time, to move into second (3-1) on the ladder.
"To hang tough on a tough away game and be in it at three quarter time and the run away, that's very pleasing," Gynes said.
US import JP Pollydore had 26 points for the Seahawks, followed by Gynes with 19. But it was the Seahawks' aggressiveness on defence that pleased the coach most, with the Redbacks forced into a horror night behind the arc for 6-from-34 shooting, as well as 3-from-14 from the free-throw line.
We switched our defences up and put a lot of pressure on their good shooters and made them shoot tough contested shots.- Alex Gynes
"We gave up 22 points in the first quarter and then only gave up 47 points for the rest of the game," Gynes said.
"We switched our defences up and put a lot of pressure on their good shooters and made them shoot tough contested shots.
"Our defence was really impressive in that second half."
Ollie Bidmade led the team defensively with 17 rebounds, to go with five assists, while Gynes praised Sam Byron's defensive-minded game against a big Redbacks line-up.
"He's a bit of the backbone defensively," Gynes said of Bidmade. "He's doing all the little things and cleaning up the glass, he's been outstanding so far this year.
"Sam matched up really well against them and held it down on the defensive end for us. He was outstanding."
The Seahawks will have a lighter week at training heading into the Easter break before eyeing its next road game against Coburg on April 15.
MEANWHILE, Warrnambool Mermaids dropped its second game of the season against an undefeated Bellarine outfit on Sunday.
The reigning division one champions, who lost to the Storm back in round one, were outscored by 13 points in the second half to ultimately fall short by 15.
First-year Mermaid Tyleah Barr led scoring off the bench with 17 points (nine of which came from the three-point line), while Amy Wormald did it all with 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
Dakota Crichton fell just short of a double-double with 13 points and nine assists.
In a telling statistic, the Storm out-rebounded the Mermaids 51-35, including 14 second-chance shots on the offensive end.
The Mermaids, who fall to seventh on the ladder with a 1-2 record, play second placed Western Port on the road on April 15.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.