The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Police stunned after P-plater caught on Glenelg Highway at 189km/h in Dad's Honda Accord

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 24 2023 - 10:09am, first published 8:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
P-plater in Dad's Honda Accord clocked at 189km/h

Police have labelled the driving of a P-plater caught in his Dad's Honda Accord at 189km/h as "simply ridiculous".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.