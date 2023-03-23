P-plater in Dad's Honda Accord clocked at 189km/h

Police have labelled the driving of a P-plater caught in his Dad's Honda Accord at 189km/h as "simply ridiculous".
Hamilton police highway patrol unit Sergeant Darren Smart said he and Senior Constable Tony Dumesny were travelling west on the Glenelg Highway at 1.45pm Wednesday when the silver Honda Accord crested a hill and kept accelerating.
It was clocked on radar at 189km/h in the 100km/h zone between Glenthompson and Wickliffe while heading east.
A 23-year-old Williamstown driver, who holds a probationary licence, was intercepted and interviewed in relation to dangerous driving.
His father's car was impounded for 30 days, attracting towing and storage fees of more than $1500, and the driver will be summoned to appear in Hamilton Magistrates Court at a later date charged with driving offences.
"It's a ridiculous speed for anyone, especially a very inexperienced driver," Sergeant Smart said.
"He's put himself and anyone on the road at that time at extreme risk. He was coming towards us, crested a hill and just kept accelerating.
"It's definitely a life-threatening speed and any mishap at 189km/h would be expected to have catastrophic consequences."
Sergeant Smart said thankfully the driver was intercepted before anything happened.
"We were there when he made the phone call to his father. It would be fair to say his father was not happy," he said.
The P-plater now has a date with a magistrate where he can expect to have his probationary licence suspended for a considerable time.
If anyone witnessed this vehicle being driven erratically prior to police intercepting it, please contact the Hamilton highway patrol unit at the Hamilton police station (5551 9100) or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
"Remember, if you want to live your life a quarter mile at a time, do it on the track, not the road," Sergeant Smart said.
