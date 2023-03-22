While regional train fares will be dropped to $9.20 from March 31, paper tickets will still be required for the time being.
The Myki zone stops at Waurn Ponds, with paper tickets needed for travel from Winchelsea onwards.
The Victorian government is working to award a new contract for the public transport ticketing system, offering more payment options for customers.
New features being explored include technology to enable customers to tap on and off with their credit card and extra smartphone payment options.
The regional fare cap was an election campaign from the Labor government last year, promising to cap all daily fares at $9.20.
That fee will be lowered to $6.70 on weekends and public holidays, and half that for concession.
Premier Daniel Andrews said in a press conference on Tuesday the new cap would make V/Line fares equal with metropolitan Melbourne.
"Instead of paying up to almost $100 for travel from regional centres to Melbourne, passengers after the 31st of March will pay no more than $9.20, that's the daily fare for metro," he said.
"It just makes sense, it's about bringing fairness to our V/Line structure."
Meanwhile, maintenance on the Warrnambool line will see coaches replace trains for more than three weeks next month.
From April 11-21, Warrnambool trains will terminate at Geelong with express coaches running the rest of the way to Melbourne.
From April 22 to May 3, coaches will replace trains for the entire journey.
