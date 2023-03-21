The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Moyne Shire Council receives 21-lot subdivision for Peterborough

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated March 21 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The tiny town of Peterborough could have 21 fresh residential lots if an application to the Moyne Shire Council gets the tick of approval.

Peterborough could be home to 21 new residential lots if an application submitted to Moyne Shire Council gets the green light.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.