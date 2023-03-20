A commercial property in Warrnambool's CBD is expected to sell for $1.4 million.
The 465-square metre building on Koroit Street would suit a number of business operations, according to Wilsons Real Estate agent Lucas Wilson.
The downstairs area of the building is leased by Phoenix Cafe but there is additional space on the first storey that could be used as a small office or retail space, Mr Wilson said.
"Upstairs has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen and a large lounge room," Mr Wilson said.
He said it was being used as holiday accommodation.
"It was formerly the head office of the Country Roads Board which is now VicRoads - which Wilsons auctioned for the state government back in October 1983 for $191,000," Mr Wilson said.
He said commercial properties in the CBD were in high demand.
"Despite new shopping precincts being developed on 'greenfield sites' on the outer eastern, northern and western fringes of Warrnambool over the years, the commercial heart has still held up strongly and is in keen demand for both 'end users' and investors alike," Mr Wilson said.
He said he regularly fielded inquiries from people interested in securing a commercial property.
"Interest is still very high," Mr Wilson said.
"We have seen many service industries - including local, government and quasi government seeking a combination of office and retail space."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
