Moyne Shire Council releases Port Fairy East Beach plans

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
Updated March 22 2023 - 11:26am, first published 10:00am
An artist's impression of the East Beach redevelopment looking down towards Port Fairy, with green spaces, picnic and barbeque areas.

Moyne Shire Council has asked for feedback on its plans for a multi-million dollar redevelopment of Port Fairy's East Beach.

