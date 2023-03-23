Two women have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Warrnambool on Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Walsh and Clavens road, near Rafferty's Tavern in the city's west.
Warrnambool police Acting Sergeant Nick Roberts said the incident occurred about 5.30pm and both cars had to be towed from the scene.
The 30-year-old driver of the 2009 Peugeot 308 had to be cut from the vehicle, while the 28-year-old driver of the 2016 Hyundai iMax was able to walk away.
Both women are from Warrnambool and were single occupants in the vehicles.
Acting Sergeant Roberts said the women were transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital by ambulance.
Warrnambool SES, police, Ambulance Victoria and CFA units attended.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said both women were taken to the Warrnambool hospital in a stable condition.
