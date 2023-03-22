The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Corangamite Shire Council to call special meeting to weigh-up electoral structure options

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 22 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corangamite Shire Council will consider three proposed models for its electoral structure at a second special meeting for the year.

Corangamite Shire Council will call a second special meeting to weigh-up three electoral structure options provided by an independent advisory panel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.