Corangamite Shire Council will call a second special meeting to weigh-up three electoral structure options provided by an independent advisory panel.
The Electoral Representation Advisory Panel - appointed by the Minister for Local Government - has reviewed the shire's ward structure to bring it-in line with the Local Government Act 2020. The Act does not allow the current mixed system of multi-member and single-member wards.
A preliminary report released on Wednesday presented three electoral structure models for further public consultation.
They include an unsubdivided shire with seven councillors, four wards with two councillors in each and seven wards each with one councillor.
The panel is seeking response submissions until 5 pm on April 12 and will make a final recommendation to the minister by May 17.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mayor Ruth Gstrein said the statewide trend for unsubdivided municipalities did not reflect the wishes and needs of many Corangamite residents.
"Council put in a submission strongly advocating to keep a ward-based structure," she said.
"In addition there were 20 submissions from community members which was a great example of residents taking part in the democratic process."
She said there were both advantages and disadvantages to each of the proposed models.
"In one, North Ward gets substantially bigger but would have a second councillor who residents could access," she said.
"In another, an even number of councillors raises the possibilities of deadlocks on some issues and the mayor having cast a deciding vote, which is not ideal.
"There's also the question of Terang, Noorat and Glenormiston falling in different wards when shared interests could be served better by being in the same Ward.
"Council will meet to discuss the relative merits and drawbacks and decide which model to advocate for."
The public meeting will be in Camperdown at 5:30 pm on April 11 with the venue yet to be confirmed. It'll be published on the council's Facebook page.
Cr Gstrein encouraged residents to continue to engage.
"Please take the time to look at the proposals on the Victorian Electoral Commission website and make a submission," she said.
"If you care about the ward system and having your own local councillor then it is important that you express that to the panel."
Residents interested in making a response submission can use the public submission tool or view other submission options at vec.vic.gov.au/corangamite.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.