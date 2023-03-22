The Standard
Remaining seafarers on abandoned vessel Yangtze Fortune head home after long saga

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 22 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 12:23pm
Crew members leave the Yangtze Fortune, a vessel they've been stranded on in Portland for close to six months.

A crew of 16 seafarers left in limbo on an abandoned ship in Portland for more than five months is finally heading home.

