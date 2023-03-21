(The) auction was generously supported from big business to the little local boy who rode his bike to the pub to give Michael and Max his $5 pocket money to the lovely elderly lady who dropped in $50.- Belinda Davies
COBDEN publicans have raised almost $31,000 for a children's hospital to honour their grandson who is being treated at the facility for a rare genetic disorder.
Belinda Davies and Michael Torpy participated in Run For The Kids, a fundraiser for Melbourne's The Royal Children's Hospital where their grandson, Max Raworth, receives treatment for Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome.
More than $13,000 was raised through the run and an auction held at Thommo's Hotel on March 19, while a further almost $18,000 was donated through the Run to the Max fundraiser page.
It was the third highest earning team across the event.
Ms Davies ran from the pub to the Fonterra factory and back and Mr Torpy ran from Camperdown accompanied by Cobden's Willoughby Perris, and Irish nationals Owen McCreevy, Ross Stirling and John Walsh who live at the pub.
Max, his parents Samantha Torpy and Matt Raworth, and aunt Jessica Torpy took part in the official event in Melbourne.
Ms Davies said the auction was well supported.
"The local support from everyone was overwhelming," she said.
"(The) auction was generously supported from big business to the little local boy who rode his bike to the pub to give Michael and Max his $5 pocket money to the lovely elderly lady who dropped in $50."
Mr Torpy said the money raised on the day was "absolutely mind-blowing and amazing".
"It was a wonderful day with the support of the local businesses, not just in Cobden, but in Simpson, Terang and Camperdown," he said.
Mr Torpy said more than 100 people clapped and cheered the couple on in Cobden as they headed towards the finish line.
"The reason it all came about is we couldn't make it down to Melbourne to walk or run in the Run For The Kids event there so we decided to do our own fundraiser up here," he said.
"I asked my daughter if we could do that and she said that was okay.
"We would have been happy to raise $1000, so to raise $13,000 in the short amount of time (on the day) is amazing."
