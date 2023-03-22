The Standard
Hamilton Sanctuary's $500,000 predator-proof fence complete in win for endangered species

By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 22 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 12:30pm
Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning natural environment program officer Jonathan Lee at the new predator-proof fence at Hamilton Sanctuary.

A $500,000 investment in Hamilton Sanctuary is helping to safeguard more than 40 years of conservation efforts which brought the Eastern Barred Bandicoot back from near-extinction.

