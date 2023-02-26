Eight budding photographers from various parts of the world captured sunset and sunrise shots in Port Fairy late last week.
The group took sunset photos of the Port Fairy Lighthouse and Moyne River on Thursday night before capturing sunrise shots of the iconic East Beach on Friday morning.
The photographers from Canada, Hong Kong, United States and various parts of Australia were taking part in a workshop organised by world-renowned Australian photographer Mark Gray.
Jason Woolard, senior instructor for Mark Gray Photography Tours, said the it had been a hectic time for the group, who started the workshop in Geelong last Monday before finishing in Port Fairy on Friday.
"The group captured some amazing shots from various locations coming up the coast during the week before we got to Port Fairy on Thursday afternoon," Woolard told The Standard.
"They took some great sunset shots of the Moyne River and the Port Fairy Lighthouse on Thursday night before capturing sensational sunrise shots at East Beach. The group was amazed with the beauty of Port Fairy. It was the first time any of the eight photographers had been to Port Fairy and they were amazed with the experience.
"There were some of the group who said Port Fairy was the highlight of the five day workshop."
Woolard said the Mornington based Mark Gray Photography Tours took clients to various locations around Australia including Cairns, the Red Centre and King Island and across the world.
"Mark has been running the workshops for years," he said.
"We usually only take six to eight participants on each tour so we can offer individual help, advice and support to the photographers who may be amateurs through to semi-professionals.
"Our overseas workshops to places like Norway and Iceland are really popular. We're usually booked out a year in advance for some of our tours."
More then 400 participants take part in the tours each year.
