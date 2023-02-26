The Standard
Port Fairy impresses international photographers taking part in Mark Gray tour

By Tim Auld
Updated February 26 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 11:11am
Jason Woolard captured this stunning photo of East Beach in Port Fairy.

Eight budding photographers from various parts of the world captured sunset and sunrise shots in Port Fairy late last week.

Local News

