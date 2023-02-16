Spending $1.5 million on community road safety grants is a "disgraceful waste" of taxpayer money, according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.
She said she was shocked the state government was calling for applications from community groups for grants to address road safety issues.
Ms Britnell said while she knew the importance of road safety, she believed the money would be better spend fixing local roads.
"This government has the most appalling track record for waste," Ms Britnell said.
"I understand how important road safety is but the government needs to do its job and listen to community members.
"The information is there - come and talk to community members, talk to me - they don't need to spend $1.5 million."
Ms Britnell said she had continually lobbied for improvements to roads in the south-west.
"Our roads have been appalling for a very long time," she said.
Ms Britnell said she would again ask the Premier to visit the south-west and drive on the region's roads.
The state government funding on offer is part of the Community Road Safety Grants Program.
The grants are open to not-for-profit organisations, councils and schools.
Minister for Roads and Road Safety Melissa Horne said too many tragedies happened on Victorian roads.
"We need everyone to play their part in keeping our roads safe. I encourage all community groups who want to make a difference and improve safety to apply for this funding," Ms Horne said.
"This program gives locals the opportunity to address the road safety issues that matter most in their area and develop solutions that will boost safety on our roads and help save lives."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
