The Standard
Home/News/Local News

South-west MP concerned about closure of bank branches

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated February 20 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ANZ will permanently close its Camperdown branch in April 2023 following changes in customer habits.

South-west business owners are being forced to close their doors to travel to other towns for banking, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.