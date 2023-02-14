The Standard

Port Fairy marathon sees huge growth in entries ahead of 2023 editioin

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated February 14 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy marathon winner Jason Daye crosses the line during the 2022 festival. Picture: Jason Dargan.

Port Fairy Marathon and Community Running Festival has enjoyed a surge in popularity ahead of its second edition, with more than a 100 per cent increase to its marathon entries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.