Port Fairy Marathon and Community Running Festival has enjoyed a surge in popularity ahead of its second edition, with more than a 100 per cent increase to its marathon entries.
The festival returns on Sunday with four events - a marathon, half-marathon, 10km run and 3.5km run.
As it stands, 165 runners will take on the 42.2km marathon, up from 72 competitors in its 2022 edition. The festival's overall entries are also expected to hit a new high, surpassing four-digit figures after attracting 731 entrants in its inaugural year.
We are anticipating over 1000 participants.- Nick Grimmer
"We are anticipating over 1000 participants representing every state and territory in Australia, except the Northern Territory, along with international entrants from New Zealand, Hong Kong, Canada, the UK and Ireland," race director Nick Grimmer said.
The increase in marathon entries is largely attributed to the festival's AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) certification. This allows runners to qualify for the world's most popular marathons. Last week, the Port Fairy marathon festival sat 16th on the list of Australia's biggest marathons.
Inaugural marathon winner - and Port Fairy local - Jason Daye will look to defend his title on Sunday, while Olympic bronze medallist and Commonwealth Games champion Judy Pollock will run the 10km at age 82.
Three-time Olympic long-distance runner Dave McNeill will also contest the 10km run.
Grimmer said the event had also attracted runners of all-abilities.
"We have a visually-impaired runner coming back to run for a second year, which we are really excited about," he said.
"Participants have told us they are running for fun, fitness, with a friend or family member, ticking it off their bucket list, having a goal and challenging themselves."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.