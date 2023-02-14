Reigning division one grand finalist Koroit is aiming to go one result better in finals but will need to vanquish its demons against an old foe.
Koroit survived its Western District Playing Area elimination final against Port Fairy on Tuesday, a week after scrapping into the top four with a draw in the final regular fixture. It will now play Timboon, which defeated Koroit in the 2021-22 grand final, in a preliminary final on February 21.
Last year Koroit finished top of the ladder but if it is to repeat its grand final appearance it will be doing it the hard way. The team is taking inspiration from Timboon's record - it won its past two flags from fourth place on the ladder.
"We're hoping it can be done again," Koroit skipper Peter Ellis said.
Ellis said his team was motivated to win the club its first midweek division one flag.
"It's just good for the club if we can get it, it's a little club," he said. "We're a bit disappointed in the grand final last year. Then we were out of the four for a fair bit of the year but lucky enough we got a couple wins in the last couple games and snuck in the four."
Koroit will take confidence from its all-round win over Port Fairy - its three rinks sweeping the board for a 20-shot win. It was the first time Koroit had beaten Port Fairy this season.
Ellis said Koroit's elimination final team was the strongest it had fielded all season, with several players also joining the team after last year's grand final defeat.
"We've got some new blood in," Ellis said. "Peter Daly didn't play in many games last year, he's played all year. Blackie Lenehan has played a couple games, Steve Quinlan. We've strengthened it overall bringing in three good players."
Ellis said a strong start would be imperative against Timboon in its preliminary final at Timboon.
"We can't afford to have one rink go bad," he said. "Everyone's got to be on the job from the first end."
Meanwhile, City Diamonds advanced through to the grand final after defeating Timboon 62-50 in a second semi-final.
