Moyne Shire Council votes unanimously against Mt Fyans Wind Farm

By Ben Silvester
Updated January 31 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 6:00pm
Moyne Shire councillors have criticised the proposed Mt Fyans Wind Farm, voting for the council to object to the project and present to a state planning panel on the matter.

Moyne Shire councillors have voted unanimously at the council's January meeting to object to the proposed Mt Fyans Wind Farm north of Mortlake.

