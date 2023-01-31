ASTUTE trainer Lindsey Smith has issued a word of warning to punters regarding his exciting filly Queen Air who kicks off her campaign in a maiden over 1300 metres at Warrnambool on Wednesday.
Queen Air, who ran third in the VRC Oaks last November, is a short-priced favourite to win first-up in a $37,500 race but the multiple group one-winning trainer said the three-year-old would be suited to races over more ground.
I'm expecting she'll be hitting the line strong at the end of the 1300 metres but there are a few speedy types.- Lindsey Smith
"We had to start her off somewhere and I thought she might as well have her first-up run on her home track," Smith told The Standard. "The bookies aren't very generous with their odds. The 1300 metres is a concern. She's trialled up well. I'm expecting she'll be hitting the line strong at the end of the 1300 metres but there are a few speedy types in the race.
"She's better off in races over 2000 metres or more. Her main aim in this campaign may be the group one Australasian Oaks at Morphettville on April 29."
Smith, who has booked talented jockey Jarrod Fry for Wednesday's ride, had three winners at Warrnambool last week and saddles up eight runners on Wednesday's eight-event program.
Warrnambool Racing Club manager of tracks and facilities Brent O'Rourke is hoping for a track rating of a good four for the opening race on Wednesday.
"We had 14 millimetres of rain on Sunday morning and that was great," O'Rourke said. "It saved us from irrigating on Monday. We've moved the running rail out nine metres for Wednesday's meeting as we are trying to give fresh ground for the horses as we've had four meetings within a few weeks."
The first race on Wednesday kicks off at 2.30pm, with the last scheduled to begin at 6.30pm.
