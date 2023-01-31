The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra

Lindsey Smith-trained Queen Air to kick off campaign in a maiden over 1300 metres at Warrnambool

By Tim Auld
Updated January 31 2023 - 11:03am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lindsey Smith has issued a word of warning to punters regarding his Queen Air.

ASTUTE trainer Lindsey Smith has issued a word of warning to punters regarding his exciting filly Queen Air who kicks off her campaign in a maiden over 1300 metres at Warrnambool on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.