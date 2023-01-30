Warrnambool truck driver involved in fatal collision

UPDATE, Tuesday, 9.56am:
A Warrnambool man in his 30s was driving a Kenworth truck carting cattle which was involved in a fatal collision between Coleraine and Casterton on Monday morning.
Victoria Police major collision investigation unit officers inspected the crash scene near the Shady Lane intersection with the Glenelg Highway late on Monday afternoon.
Investigations into the cause of the accident and all the circumstances surrounding the collision are continuing on Tuesday with MCIU officers still in the area.
Victoria Police media liaison confirmed on Tuesday morning the deceased driver, a 47-year-old Hamilton man, was heading west on the Glenelg Highway when he was involved in a collision with the cattle truck heading east.
The deceased man was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander SUV.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday morning the truck driver in his 30s was transported to the Hamilton Base Hospital in a stable condition with lower body injuries.
The death was the third in eight days across the south-west region in a horror start to 2023.
Officers have been told a car and truck carrying cattle collided near the intersection of the Glenelg Highway and Shadys Lane just after 11am.
The driver of the car died at the scene.
The exact cause of the collision is yet to be determined.
Victoria police major collision investigation unit officers will be involved in determining the cause of the crash.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Coleraine just before 11.10am on Monday morning.
"Paramedics are on scene assessing a man ... for lower body injuries," she said, believed to be referring to the truck driver.
The Glenelg Highway between Coleraine and Casterton was closed on Monday afternoon.
Those on the scene were reporting some cattle were walking around while others were being assessed and may be euthanized.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.
People can also submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
On January 22 a cattle truck was involved in a single-vehicle accident on the Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road about 10.30am and 29 Angus cows were euthanized.
On the same afternoon Panmure 65-year-old Reg Dumesny died after a single-vehicle accident involving his classic car on the Timboon-Port Campbell Road about 3.30pm.
He was remembered as "an ideas man who got things done".
Last Thursday morning a 24-year-old man from Moutajup died after a single-vehicle accident about 5.30am on Mill Road, east of Hamilton.
So far this year 30 people have lost their lives on Victorian roads.
At the same time last year 21 people had died.
