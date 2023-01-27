Albury driver Grant Anderson says he will race in the South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic on Saturday night despite suffering burns on Thursday night.
The 42-year-old caught alight in his car after finishing second in a B-Main at during the Kings Challenge at Mount Gambier's Borderline Speedway.
"I had a fuel leak during the B-Main, I could feel my leg getting wet," he said.
"We were in a transfer spot so I kept going. It's happened before, as soon as you finish the race, you get off the throttle a little bit and it pumps a flame out and then it just ignites it.
"I got to second on the last lap to transfer then finished the race, got off the throttle, (then there was a) big fireball in the cockpit. So I got out pretty good."
The New South Welshman commended everyone involved for their quick responses.
Anderson said his injuries were a lot better than first feared after waking up on Friday with "three-or-four blisters" that he had dressed.
Thursday's incident wasn't the first time the experienced driver had required medical assistance during a race at Borderline Speedway.
The speedway's medical professionals remembered tending to Anderson three years prior when he suffered a leg injury .
"They said to me if I come the third time I get frequent flyer points," he said with a laugh.
Anderson will race in his family-owned Victorian 37 car in Saturday night's classic qualifier at Allansford's Premier Speedway after his V11 car was damaged in the fire and ruled him out of the A-Main.
Anderson said there were initially some concerns he wouldn't be able to contest the classic but he knew he would be fit to race.
"The left hamstring was just stinging a bit so I was just concerned how it would go with the seat because it's constantly rubbing on it but today (Friday) I'm heaps better than I thought, so I'll be right. I guess there was a little concern but at the same time I'd nearly need a broken bone not to (race)."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
